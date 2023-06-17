GREENSBURG – One hundred fifty-three Greensburg Community High School graduates walked across the stage to receive their high school diplomas at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in the GCHS gym.
After the GCHS Band and Choir presented appropriate selections to preface the exercise, the band played the customary “Pomp and Circumstance” under the direction of Jeremiah Boes.
Senior Class Vice President Macey Smith led all in the Pledge of Allegiance and then Senior Class President Gibson Rayles welcomed the assemblage to the event with a short address.
The choral piece “I’ll Remember You” by Terre McPheeters was performed by the GCHS Choir under the direction of Heather Simpson.
Co-valedictorians Ella Chapman, Christina Fogg, Jenna Foster, Kenedee Lowe and Macey Smith each offered various personal appraisals of the moment with Smith and Chapman speaking separately and Fogg, Foster and Lowe teaming up to speak.
After their presentations, GCHS Principal Grant Peters affirmed the class, offering sometimes humorous and sometimes poignant personal experiences, and then handed the 153 graduates to Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter for acceptance to the diploma presentation.
Diplomas were presented by Greensburg School Board President Christy Norton as each graduates’ name was read by Senior Class Sponsor Nicole Batta.
Each student received a white rose as they stepped off the stage.
Peters offered appropriate words of reflection before the band played the commencement recessional as the new graduates filed into the parking lot for reception by families and friends.
Members of the Honor Guard for the event were Lexi Swango and Cooper Williams while Claire Ginder, Jesse Hadler and Owen Stephens served as attendants and ushers.
