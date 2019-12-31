GREENSBURG — The 2018/2019 graduation rate at Greensburg Community High School exceeded 95 percent, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Education.
Last school year, 151 out of 157 students graduated from GCHS, giving the school a 96.18 percent graduation rate. The non-waiver graduation rate was 89.81 percent.
In the school year prior, 144 of 147 GCHS students, or 97.96 percent, walked across the stage to receive their diploma. Also, the school’s non-waiver graduation rate was 89.8 percent at that time.
Essentially, GCHS remains steady when it comes to having a high percentage of students graduate.
“It speaks to the diversified curriculum we have in Greensburg Community Schools,” Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter said. “We have programs kids want to be a part of, and with that, they want to be in school. That’s a huge factor.”
Last year, Hunter told the Daily News he would be surprised if the school district did not have a high graduation rate. He indicated the same this time around.
“I expect us to have a high graduation rate, our school board expects us to have a high graduation rate and our community expects us to have a high graduation rate,” Hunter said. “We put a lot of time into making sure students have plenty of opportunities. You have to work really hard to not graduate from Greensburg schools.”
In order to maintain their high graduation rate, Hunter said it’s about remaining consistent with what they are currently doing.
“We want to keep doing the same things we’ve been doing,” Hunter said. “Fortunately, in Greensburg parents care about their student’s education, and when students, parents and teachers work together, students will graduate. It costs a lot to educate a child, but it costs us a lot more if they don’t graduate.”
For another year, Greensburg Community Schools also had a higher graduation rate than the state average.
According to the IDOE, in 2019, Indiana’s graduation rate was 87.29 percent, and the non-waiver rate was 76.73 percent. In 2018, Indiana’s graduation rate was 88.1 percent with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.78 percent.
“Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success,” State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said. “There is still work to be done, and the Department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school.”
This is the first of a two-part story. The second story will focus on the graduation rate for Decatur County Community Schools.
