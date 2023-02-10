GREENSBURG - The Greensburg High School SADD program has been awarded the opportunity to participate in the General Motors Grant to promote traffic safety on the roadway during the months of February through May of 2023. In order to receive the grant, the SADD Club must participate in tier projects by June 1, 2023.
The week of February 12 to 17, high school students will kick off the project with Seat Belt Selfies. This involves taking a selfie while in a parked car while wearing a seatbelt and then sharing it on a personal or organizational social media account using the hashtag #RockTheBelt.
The community can help support what the local students are doing by taking a selfie while in a parked car while wearing a seatbelt and then sharing it on a personal or organizational social media account using the hashtag #RockTheBelt.
Later in February, high school students will be taking seat belt surveys around campus. After the first round of surveys, students will then participate in an education week on the safety of wearing a seat belt while on the roadways.
Students will then conduct a second survey to see if there is an increase or decrease in the amount of seat belts worn by the community.
The last tier that high school students will work on is Lead4Change. These innovative leadership lessons are integrated easily into any subject area and all class or club settings. Designed to teach 6th to 12th graders how to lead and serve, the Lead4Change program is privately funded and available at no cost to educators and youth club advisers.
Once completed, the Greensburg High School SADD Chapter will be recognized in July at the National SADD Conference in Washington D. C.
