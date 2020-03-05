GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Housing Authority is expected to remain local.
According to Greensburg Housing Authority Executive Director Milissa Ashley, things are trending upward.
“We’re in a good place,” Ashley said. “We need less than $10,000 now. We had a $1,200 donation the other day. The donation is for $100 a month for the next 12 months. We now have enough for a third of the monies for the first year.”
As previously reported by the Daily News, the local Housing Authority was in danger of closing as a result of being considered insolvent and unable to satisfy an obligation to the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Ashley said the local agency is in default for repayment to HUD in the amount of $27,279.
“This debt was accumulated by indiscretions that occurred over 15 years ago,” Ashley said earlier this year. “The sequester of 2013 caused hardships to many Housing Authorities in the United States. Due to the sequester and prior indiscretions, Greensburg Housing Authority utilized funding improperly to stay operational. This is not a reflection of the conduct of the current executive director, or the current board of directors, as they were put into place after these issues.”
Ashley also said if the Greensburg Housing Authority was unable to recover from this debt and could not find financial assistance by the deadline the Housing Authority would be required to voluntarily transfer the local program to the Indianapolis HUD Field Office and close the local office.
As of Thursday, Ashley said they’ve been told they’re no longer in danger of having the local office closed.
“The director of HUD at the Indianapolis office and the debt collection department are working with us and said we don’t have to transfer the local office,” Ashley said. “The rallying of the community made this happen.”
The local Housing Authority Board also voted not to transfer the office.
Ashley said HUD agreed to give them five years if they don’t have the second third of the monies next year. That will help with their payments.
Ashley also said they’ve actually added six people to the program this week alone.
“I’m really happy with how things are going,” Ashley said. “A lot of people stepped up and donated.”
The Greensburg Housing Authority director has thanked the community for their support. Sources of funding have come from the Decatur County Council, First Christian Church, employees of Valeo, Douglas Orr, Dawn Barnes, Linda McGinn, Susan Beard, Janice Hunter, Jodi Faris, Briarwood Estates, and other undisclosed entities and individuals who have donated. Ashley also specifically thanked Susan Beard for “large amounts” of help advocating on the Housing Authority’s behalf.
Ashley has previously told the Daily News the Greensburg Housing Authority is crucial to the needs of the disabled, the elderly, children, and people in difficult situations.
