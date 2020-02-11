GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Housing Authority now needs $10,999 to bring them out of default.
Background
As previously reported by the Daily News, the local Housing Authority is in danger of closing as a result of being considered insolvent and unable to satisfy an obligation to the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Greensburg Housing Authority Executive Director Milissa Ashley said the local agency is in default for repayment to HUD in the amount of $27,279.
“This debt was accumulated by indiscretions that occurred over 15 years ago,” Ashley said earlier this month. “The sequester of 2013 caused hardships to many Housing Authorities in the United States. Due to the sequester and prior indiscretions, Greensburg Housing Authority utilized funding improperly to stay operational. This is not a reflection of the conduct of the current executive director, or the current board of directors, as they were put into place after these issues.”
Ashley also said if the Greensburg Housing Authority is unable to recover from this debt and cannot find financial assistance by the deadline the Housing Authority would be required to voluntarily transfer the local program to the Indianapolis HUD Field Office and close the local office.
Update
According to Ashley, after the Greensburg City Council voted to not approve funding for the local Housing Authority, they held a meeting last week to discuss whether or not they would transfer the program to Indianapolis.
“The board voted 7-0 to keep the Housing Authority local and not transfer the program to Indy,” Ashley said.
Still, nearly $11,000 is owed to HUD.
“We’re still seeking donations,” Ashley said. “There’s still a chance HUD might work with us to make a repayment plan for five years, and that’ll give more opportunities.”
Ashley said the deadline for the first payment is currently scheduled for April. She mentioned they need just $408 to meet one-third of the monies needed to bring them out of default.
“I’m still optimistic we’ll be here in Greensburg,” Ashley said.
The Greensburg Housing Authority director has thanked the community for their support. Sources of funding have come from the Decatur County Council, First Christian Church, employees of Valeo, Douglas Orr, Dawn Barnes, Linda McGinn, Susan Beard, Janice Hunter, Jodi Faris, Briarwood Estates, and other undisclosed entities and individuals who have donated. Ashley also specifically thanked Susan Beard for “large amounts” of help advocating on the Housing Authority’s behalf.
The county council voted earlier this month to give the local Housing Authority up to $3,027.67 per year for the next three years for a total to 9,083.01
Ashley has previously told the Daily News the Greensburg Housing Authority is crucial to the needs of the disabled, the elderly, children, and people in difficult situations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.