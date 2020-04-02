GREENSBURG – The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt in Decatur County.
The ripple effect of the virus not only affects the health of the community, but businesses, organizations, and essentially, how residents go about their daily lives.
The Greensburg Daily News recently had a Q&A with Greensburg Housing Authority Director Milissa Ashley to see how the pandemic is impacting their daily operations and the lives of the clients they assist.
The GHA is strictly a Section 8 organization, meaning that they help place people in homes, though they do not own any property themselves. The GHA works with qualifying landlords to help people get moved in.
How has this impacted the Greensburg Housing Authority?
“With Covid-19 and the ordinances, some challenges Greensburg Housing Authority is and will be facing is being able to conduct in person meetings to complete various realms of our duties. City Hall is closed to the public, which means GHA is also closed to the public. Currently, I have made the executive decision to forgo any annual inspections until this passes. This includes any inspections for voucher holders to move into a new apartment they may income qualify for.
"We are planning on returning calls every Thursday in order of importance. At this time we wish to assure our tenants are the No. 1 priority. If they have a need we will get to them as quickly as possible. All applicants and prior appointments will promptly be rescheduled once the regulations are lifted and we are allowed public into City Hall. We will begin to accept calls to reschedule May 4. This is our hope.”
From what you've heard, how has this impacted clients?
“The impact on my working families is truly hitting hard with not only housing, but also utilities and food. I have heard many concerns from many of my tenants with loss of income. We will be helping them with income adjustments for May rents. We will be taking those calls starting Monday, April 6. I ask they keep in mind to please leave a message detailing the date of the last day worked and the date of their last paycheck.”
What concerns have you heard from clients?
“I have many clients in fear of not having enough funds for purchasing food. If there are any local services that would like to reach out to our office and let me know how I can get my clients in touch with you that would be great -- 812-663-5169.”
With some people being out of jobs during the pandemic, how has this impacted what you do when it comes to helping clients?
“The hard part about doing my job at this time is not being able to see people in person to complete the paperwork that I need signed to help them. Therefore, I am taking it over the phone, I’m adjusting it in the computer, and I’m going to meet with people at later dates to get the information signed. I do need all the information no later than April 21, 2020 to help anybody that has lost income due to this. So we will have a busy May and I’m willing to help anyone I can right now. Other than faxing or emailing, I cannot see anyone.”
Has the city reached out and offered any advice, or have you reached out and asked for assistance? If so, what?
“Mayor Marsh has offered help by allowing us to utilize our office during this time to offer the help the individuals need to the best of our ability. The mayor has let us know step-by-step what we can do when we need to do it, and has kept us informed.”
While the Greensburg Housing Authority does help in providing affordable housing, is there a plan in place for those who might even struggle to make that due to low funds as a result of the pandemic?
“During this pandemic, I was able to get two people that held vouchers into housing. However, right now, with not being able to see people in person, I will not be able to help the voucher holders until May. I am going to extend their vouchers and work with them over the phone, and if they can’t get into a place, I will work the best I can with the landlords on getting them in. I just cannot work with them in person at this time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.