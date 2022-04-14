GREENSBURG - Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, is hosting the following events during the month of May.
May 1 – May 31 Decatur County Treasures Photo Contest. Celebrate all things Decatur County and the bicentennial by entering this photo contest! See details and rules at www.greensburglibrary.com/events.
May 3 – Teen Anime Club – 5 p.m.
May 5 – Plant Swap – Adult Program – 6 p.m.
May 6 – Library closed for staff training
May 10 – After School Cookies and Board Games – Teen Program – 3:15 p.m.
May 12 – Coffee, Books, and More Book Discussion – Adult Program – 1 p.m. – This month’s book is Happiness for Beginners by Katherine Center.
May 17 – DIY Sugar Scrubs – Teen Program – 5 p.m.
May 19 – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program – 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
May 24 – Bicentennial Speaker - Gerald M. Carbone speaking on General Nathanael Greene – 6:30 p.m.
May 26 – Bicentennial Speaker - Historian, Robert J. Allison speaking on the life of Stephen Decatur – 6:30 p.m.
May 30 – Library closed for Memorial Day.
May 31 – Library Board Meeting – 4 p.m.
Registration for programs can be made by phone at 812-663-2826 or online at www.greensburglibrary.org/events.
