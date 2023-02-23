GREENSBURG - Upcoming special events and programming at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library have been announced.

Feb. 27

Family Story Time: Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 28

Toddler Time:

Enjoy Toddler Time with our Youth Services Manager Jill Pratt at 9:30 a.m. as she leads enjoyable songs, finger rhymes, reading, craft times, and sensory activities for toddlers and caregivers alike during this 30-minute program! For ages 12 to 35 months.

Family Story Time:

Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 10:30 a.m.

March 1

Toddler Time:

Enjoy Toddler Time with our Youth Services Manager Jill Pratt at 9:30 a.m. as she leads enjoyable songs, finger rhymes, reading, craft times, and sensory activities for toddlers and caregivers alike during this 30-minute program! For ages 12 to 35 months.

Family Story Time:

Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 10:30 a.m.

Anime Club:

Come watch Anime with other Anime lovers at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy anime with friends and eat snacks!

