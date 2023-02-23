GREENSBURG - Upcoming special events and programming at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library have been announced.
Feb. 27
Family Story Time: Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 28
Toddler Time:
Enjoy Toddler Time with our Youth Services Manager Jill Pratt at 9:30 a.m. as she leads enjoyable songs, finger rhymes, reading, craft times, and sensory activities for toddlers and caregivers alike during this 30-minute program! For ages 12 to 35 months.
Family Story Time:
Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 10:30 a.m.
March 1
Toddler Time:
Enjoy Toddler Time with our Youth Services Manager Jill Pratt at 9:30 a.m. as she leads enjoyable songs, finger rhymes, reading, craft times, and sensory activities for toddlers and caregivers alike during this 30-minute program! For ages 12 to 35 months.
Family Story Time:
Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 10:30 a.m.
Anime Club:
Come watch Anime with other Anime lovers at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy anime with friends and eat snacks!
