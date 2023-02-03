GREENSBURG - A local man lost his life after being struck by a train on the city's east side Friday afternoon.
According to a release from Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose, at approximately 3:21 p.m. Friday, February 3, Decatur County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a male who had been struck by a train.
The deceased male was located in the area of the 900 block of E. Ind. 46 (E. Main Street).
The male has been identified as Thomas M. Wellman, 53, of Greensburg.
According to the release, the investigation indicates that Wellman was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and the train was behind him, also traveling eastbound.
It's not clear why Mr. Wellman did not move out of the path of the approaching train.
Assisting agencies were the Greensburg Police Department, the Decatur County Coroner’s Office, the Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County Central Dispatch.
