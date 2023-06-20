GREENSBURG - A Decatur County man died over the weekend from injuries suffered when his vehicle was hit by a train.
According to information provided by the Indiana State Police Versailles Post, Troopers are investigating a car versus train accident that occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, just east of Greensburg.
The initial investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists indicated that a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by Charles A. Papenhaus, 78, of Greensburg, turned southbound onto CR 200 E. from Ind. 46. The driver's side of Papenhaus's vehicle was then struck by a westbound Indiana and Ohio Railway train that was crossing CR 200 E.
Papenhaus was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner's Office. Neither of the two occupants of the train were injured in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, and the Decatur County Coroner's Office.
