GREENSBURG – At approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a single vehicle fatal crash involving a dump truck hauling stone that rolled over on a rural Decatur County roadway.
The initial investigation by Trooper Blake Litmer indicated that a 1987 Ford dump truck being driven by Gregory S. King, 69, Greensburg, was northbound on CR 850 E. just south of CR 400 N. For an unknown reason, King’s vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway. The vehicle then returned to the roadway and overturned. The truck then caught fire as a result of the crash.
King sustained fatal injuries in the incident. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy was conducted and it confirmed the identity of the driver.
The Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team responded and reconstructed the crash. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, New Point Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, and the Decatur County Coroner’s Office.
