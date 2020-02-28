Greensburg Meals on Wheels benefit fundraiser a success

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Meals on Wheels held their ninth annual Dancing with the Stars benefit fundraiser Thursday night.
According to Greensburg Meals on Wheels Director Diana Robbins, while she says this is only a guess for now, she approximated the event raised $9,000. All of the proceeds will benefit the local Meals on Wheels organization.
“Everything went really well; I was very pleased,” Robbins said. “I want to thank everyone who participated, including Dan Pratt and the Community Church of Greensburg. It was a great evening for a good cause.”
This year’s event was held at the Community Church of Greensburg.
Everything was “Roaring ‘20s” Thursday night as the era was back in vogue again as six lucky couples danced for Meals on Wheels.
Robbins said the majority of monies raised came from the night’s auction and funds raised by the dancers themselves.
The auction itself raised more than $3,000.
The team of Christopher Fogle, from Purdue Extension, and Kelly Oakley, from Oakley Monuments and the Decatur County Memorial Hospital, raised the most amount of monies among the six teams with $790.
However, the night wouldn’t have been possible without the other five teams, which consisted of Ashley Hennen and Nevika Debaise, Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter; Kim Lingle and Kim Roberts, Arbor Grove; Michael Scharfenberger, Arbor Grove, and Candice Jasper, The Irlen Center; Christopher Bailey and Jasmine Bailey, Koch’s Carryout and Catering; and Terry Alverson, Miss Shannon’s Music Studio, and Ann Alverson, Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home.
The Baileys took home first place in the dance competition, while the Alversons took home second place.
“This was one of our better fundraisers [monetarily],” Robbins said. “It was absolutely amazing. The community is amazing.”
Donations to the auction were made by Kelby Owens of Hardwick Capital Management, Bonnie from Tree City Stitches, The Blanton Family, Denim & Honey, Taylor Hauk and Redfern Healing, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Micah Lohrem, and Mandy Lohrum.
“It definitely takes a village,” Robbins said. “There were a lot of people that worked to make this happen.”
While it was a night of fun and nostalgia, one thing stood out to Robbins.
“Whenever there’s a cause, this community is so good about pulling together and answering that call,” Robbins said. “It makes you proud to be from here.”
