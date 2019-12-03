FRANKLIN — Franklin College sophomore and Greensburg native Jennifer McGuire was recently honored through the “Realizing the Dream” scholarship, given to sophomores to recognize them as the first member of their family to ever attended one of the Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment, the program also pays tribute to the students’ families and their inspirational teachers.
McGuire, a Greensburg native, was nominated for the award by Franklin College for her outstanding achievement during her freshman year. She is a member of Tri Delta, vice president of Franklin College Pride Alliance, a Student Ambassador and a member of Psi Chi, the psychology honor society. On top of all of her on-campus activities, McGuire also works at a retail store and serves as a basketball coach.
“This scholarship to me means that the countless hours I have put into homework and studying has been recognized,” said McGuire. “Being super involved on campus has made me stand out against other students and has allowed me to get help to pay for pursuing my dream.”
The reception and awards dinner was held in November at the Sheraton Indianapolis at Keystone Crossing. Along with recognition at the event, each honored student received a plaque and a $3,000 check to assist with college costs. In addition, a $1,000 professional development grant was awarded to the teacher who inspired the recipient to go to college.
McGuire chose Heather Comer, one of her teachers from Greensburg Community High School, as her inspirational mentor.
“During high school, I struggled a lot with personal things, losing close loved ones, coming out as gay, and even medical problems, and she was a teacher who always made sure that if I needed to talk, she was available,” said McGuire.
McGuire is majoring in philosophy and psychology.
She indicated she is grateful to the staff members who work in the Franklin College Admissions and Financial Aid Office, where McGuire works as a Student Ambassador, for nominating her for the award.
McGuire is the daughter of Jerry and Lori McGuire of Greensburg.
