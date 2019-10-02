GREENSBURG — Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. will complete median patching and pavement repair at the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street in Greensburg beginning Thursday (Oct. 3) afternoon.
Work is expected to be complete by Monday (Oct. 7) morning, weather permitting.
While repairs are in progress, traffic on Ind. 3 will not be permitted to turn left onto Lincoln Street. Traffic from Lincoln Street will not be permitted to travel through the intersection or turn left onto Ind. 3 (right turns only).
The resurfacing portion of the $11.7 million Ind. 3/U.S. 421 pavement replacement and bridge preservation project is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 31, 2019. The entire project is expected to be complete by July 2020.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
