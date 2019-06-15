GREENSBURG — As a wave of progress and growth continues to wash over Greensburg and Decatur County, one established business is preparing to close its doors for good while another works toward snagging their own “slice of the pie.”
Stacks Restaurant, 312 E. Fourth Street, will soon end its Greensburg operation.
“We will be closing on June 23rd,” Stacks Manager Carol McIntosh said.
Meanwhile, local developer Jeff Whitaker recently acquired his liquor license for a new venture he has in the works.
Although he declined to offer a timeline for opening, Whitaker said his restaurant just off Westridge Parkway will be called Big Sky Steak and Spirits.
Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins weighed in on the topic.
“It’s always sad to see a business close, but that also means there’s a potential opening in the market to fill for another entrepreneur,” he said. “For a city our size, we actually have a very diverse selection of eateries, which definitely adds to the character of the community. We do great things with food, and people outside of the area have taken notice.”
Robbins encourages area residents to explore what the community currently offers, from farmer’s market creations to BBQ to curry.
“We thank Stacks for what they brought to the community, and we’ll work to fill that prominent location on Lincoln Street,” Robbins said.
Regarding the news that Stacks is closing, Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Emsweller said, “It’s sad to see a local business close, no matter the reason. We wish the owners the best in the future.”
