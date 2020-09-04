GREENSBURG- Greensburg Rotary Club #3437 in Rotary International District #6580 recently completed a project at the Decatur County Family YMCA using a Rotary District Grant. Members funded and worked on installing a floating balance system and the two-sided rotator which may be found along the Y's outside walking path. Several members gathered to cut a ribbon for the project on Friday. The grant was awarded during the 2018-2019 year under then President Lora Williams, who is shown cutting the ribbon with YMCA Executive Director Diane Hart-Dawson.
GREENSBURG ROTARY COMPLETES PROJECT
Kevin Green
