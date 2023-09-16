GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Community School Corporation (GCSC) met Tuesday night for their regular Board of Education meeting as well as to conduct their 2024 budget adopting hearing.
Superintendent Tom Hunter explained that the advertised budget will likely be cut by the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF).
The total budget for 2024 is $29,656,075 and the budget is advertised high with the expectation the DLGF will cut it.
One positive is that the assessed value in the school district increased significantly to $922,145,495. Just in the last year and a half or so, the assessed value in the community has increased $150 million, according to Hunter. He said that rise lowers the school system’s overall tax rate.
The advertised tax rate for debt service and operations is $1.05, but Hunter anticipated in the budget hearing last month that the tax rate will be in line, if not lower, than the average $0.88 to $0.92 the school has had for the last decade.
All adjustments and budget resolutions were voted unanimously in favor.
After closing the budget adoption hearing, the board approved a total of $19,655 in donations, heard the first reading of NEOLA policy updates and approved all appointments, resignations, retirements and leaves of absence.
The next regular meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Greensburg Community School’s Central Office.
