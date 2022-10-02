GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community Schools recently adopted their annual budget after last month’s public hearing.
The school board held a budget workshop and negotiations mid-August which received no public comment.
During that meeting, Superintendent Tom Hunter received permission from the board to publish the legal requirements for the 2023 budget, the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Capital Projects Plan and the School Bus Replacement Plan (2023-2027).
GCS Average Daily Membership dropped to 2,053 this year from 2,082 last year. ADM is a count of resident and state-placed students who receive an elementary or secondary education at public expense; data are listed by town according to a student’s residence.
Advertised budgets are always higher than what is approved because they are usually reduced by the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF).
The advertised budget is $28,173,201. The Daily News will report the final, official number once it is set by the DLGF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.