GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Community School Corporation’s Board of Education held a public hearing Tuesday night to consider the Bus Replacement and Capital Project Fund (CPF) plans. No members of the public attended the meeting.
Superintendent Tom Hunter explained that the advertised budget will likely be cut by the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF).
“We have an advertised amount for the CPF of this year in the 2024 budget of $3,563,800, and on our bus replacement an advertised budget of $640,000,” Hunter said. “Both of those, keep in mind, will be cut by the DLGF in the yearly way that they do ... because both have a limit, a tax cap.”
The total budget for 2024 is $29,656,075 and the budget is advertised high with the expectation the DLGF will cut it.
One positive is that the assessed value in the school district increased significantly to $922,145,495. Just in the last year and a half or so, the assessed value in the community has increased $150 million, according to Hunter. He said that rise lowers the school system’s overall tax rate.
The advertised tax rate for debt service and operations is $1.05, but Hunter anticipates that the tax rate will be in line, if not lower, than the average $0.88 to $0.92 the school has had for the last decade.
“I think that the easiest way to describe our 2024 budget is that it’s not a whole lot different than 2023 or 2022,” Hunter said. “Other than having to raise some costs to cover increases in salaries and insurance and operations, our budget has been very, very stable.”
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Greensburg Community Schools Administration Building to consider final adoption of the CPF plan.
