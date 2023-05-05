GREENSBURG - Greensburg Community School Corporation has been selected as one of 17 districts across the United States to be recognized as a Project Lead the Way Distinguished District. All three GCSC schools were also individually recognized as Distinguished Schools.
The Distinguished District and Schools designations are provided to schools who provide broad access to transformative learning experiences for students in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science.
“This award is a testament to the hard work our teachers, staff, and students do in our classrooms each day,” Superintendent Tom Hunter said. “We are extremely proud of the opportunities we can provide students across a wide variety of curricular areas. Project Lead the Way allows us to provide strong and deep STEM curriculum to our community. This is a well-deserved recognition for our dedicated and talented faculty and administration.”
PLTW curriculum provides support to teachers to help students develop in-demand knowledge and skills they can take with them into the real world. Teachers instruct students in how to engage in problem-solving and process thinking, develop technical knowledge and skills, and explore career opportunities in line with their interests.
“We are proud to recognize Greensburg Community School Corporation for providing students with exceptional educational experiences,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their important work empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also more generally in life and careers.”
