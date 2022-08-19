GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community Schools recently held a public hearing for teacher negotiation at the Greensburg Central Office. The school board held the hearing prior to the formal collective bargaining which will take place at the September 15 meeting.
The tentative contract for the 2022-2023 school year between GCS and Greensburg Teachers Association will be presented at a later, advertised public meeting.
The school board held a budget workshop and negotiations which received no public comment. Superintendent Tom Hunter received permission from the board to publish the legal requirements for the 2023 budget, the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Capital Projects Plan and the School Bus Replacement Plan (2023-2027).
“The advertised tax rate is less than it was last year,” Hunter said. “If there is an increase, it’s going to be a very minimal increase. If someone’s property taxes go up, you can safely say it’s not because of Greensburg Schools.”
The public hearing on the proposed budgets is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. August 23 at the Greensburg Central Office. The final budget adoption is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the same location during the next regular meeting.
