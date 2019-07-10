Greensburg schools ready for new year

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Community School Corporation Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening for the last time before school resumes. The meeting was highlighted by words of wisdom for students from the superintendent and appointments to the district for the new school year.
Students will return to school Aug. 1.
Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter offered some words of advice to students regarding the upcoming school year.
“My greatest words of wisdom to give to any student is to be there every day and do your best,” Hunter said. “If you do those two things, you’ll be successful. That’s true in school and in life. No matter what your career is, if you’re there every day and you work as hard as you can you’re going to be successful. I’ve never seen anyone who works hard who isn’t successful."
While current projections show the student population may be down by as many as 30 students, Hunter said there will still be approximately 2,050 students attending Greensburg schools this year.
Hunter also said he hopes this school year is comparable to last year.
“I hope this school year goes as well as last school year,” he said. “We put into place some new programs. We’re going to have the new innovation lab at the junior high. We did some of that at the high school over the last couple years with our technology and vocational area there. We’ll continue trying to provide every opportunity for kids, because that’s really what we’re all about.”
Greensburg schools will also welcome new staff members to the district.
The following teachers and coaches will now be a part of the Greensburg Community Schools family:
• Jaimee Motz as an inclusion teacher at Greensburg Elementary School
• Desiree Strohm as a special education assistant at Greensburg Elementary School
• Brooke Hendrickson at a special education assistant at Greensburg Elementary School
• Katelyn Butz as a special education assistant at Greensburg Elementary School
• Melissa Hatton as head of the math department at Greensburg Junior High School
• Chris Robbins as head coach of the eighth grade football team
• David Brogan as head coach of the seventh grade football team
• Jonathan Brown as assistant coach of the eight grade football team
• Andy Hadler as assistant coach of the seventh grade football team
The board also accepted donations from the following:
• $200 from Premier Companies for junior high student activities
• $100 from Wilma Cornn Young for the junior high Washington D.C. trip
• $100 from Witkemper Ins Group for junior high student activities
• $400 from McNeely Stephenson Attorney for the junior high Washington D.C. trip
• $100 from James Tindall for the junior high Washington D.C. trip
• $100 from Mark Wagoner for the junior high Washington D.C. trip
• $324.48 from Chili’s for the junior high Washington D.C. trip
The school board will hold their next meeting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Greensburg Central Office.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
