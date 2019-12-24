GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community School Corporation is the recipient of the 2019 STEM Acceleration Grant.
The Indiana Department of Education recently announced the recipients of the K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Acceleration Grant.
The IDOE describes STEM education as encompassing “four academic disciplines – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – in an interdisciplinary and applied approach. STEM guides our vision of ensuring all K-12 Indiana students graduate with critical thinking skills.”
The IDOE also says Indiana students must have access to a world-class STEM education necessary to compete in an innovation-driven economy, and that STEM will “equip students with 21st century skills, preparing future generations of Hoosiers to thrive in STEM-related businesses and industries.”
According to the IDOE, the grants awarded will allow “districts to accelerate, scale, or implement a STEM curricula grounded in problem/project-based or inquiry-based pedagogy, and incorporating teacher training and support.”
In total, the IDOE said they received 77 proposals for the grant. This year, 34 school districts received the grant for the first time.
“A STEM education is vital to preparing our students for an ever-changing technological global economy,” State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said. “I commend our awarded schools for their commitment to STEM and for their dedication to equipping students with the 21st century skills necessary to thrive and be successful.”
Information provided by the IDOE states the Indiana General Assembly appropriated funding in Fiscal Year 2020 to IDOE for STEM Program Alignment.
A portion of those funds are to be used to improve elementary and secondary student achievement and participation in STEM subjects throughout Indiana.
According to the IDOE, this will allow schools to expand STEM career exposure for students throughout the K-12 educational continuum.
This is the first of a two-part story. The second story will feature reactions and more details from Greensburg Community Schools officials.
