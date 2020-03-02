Greensburg schools receives state grant

GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community School Corporation has received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education.
The grant for $49,987 is part of the IDOE’s Digital Learning-Community Advisory Grant program.
According to the IDOE, grants were awarded to districts focused on building digital initiatives around the purposeful and strategic integration of technology into instruction.
With a continued spotlight on enhanced technology integration, IDOE expanded the digital learning grant to include a focus on building community partnerships, the IDOE reports.
Eligible partnership opportunities also provided matching grants by way of monetary funding or in-kind services. Along with the expanded focus, 2020 Digital Leaning-Community Advisory Grants center around connecting academic concepts to real-life applications, both in the classroom and abroad.
The IDOE says by doing so, schools can maximize relevancy and engagement, thus transforming K-12 education for students.
This year’s grants requested schools further develop technology integration capacity through implementing transformational initiatives in one of three areas: Instruction and Learning, Leadership and Development, or College and Career Ready.
This year, 52 districts were awarded nearly $2.5 million in funding. Grants ranged from $19,000 to $56,000.
“Our grant monies will be used to provide professional development in the areas of technology and computer science,” Greensburg Community School Corporation Director of Curriculum Tammy Williams said. "We’ll be providing professional development for administrators, teachers, and we’ll also be bringing in someone to evaluate the district to see where we’re at with it all.”
This isn’t the first time the local school corporation has received grant monies.
“We’ve received a lot of money for our district, and we are really fortunate,” Williams said. “I think they see we are making strides.”
Last year, Greensburg Junior High School received a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education as part of their Digital Learning Grants program.
The grant supports school districts in building digital initiatives like Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) instruction, project-based learning, and computer science curricula.
According to the IDOE, the 2019 Digital Learning Grants focused on proposals that included vetted STEM curriculum, devices for coding, robotics equipment, and professional development for teachers.
State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick spoke about the importance of the awarded grants.
“Immersing children in curriculum centered around technology and community establishes an academic environment whereby current and future success is certain to follow,” McCormick said. “I congratulate our awarded districts for their commitment to creating lasting partnerships within local communities, and for their continual efforts to making a positive impact in the lives of students.”
