GREENSBURG - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may require a change of plans between now and then, but Greensburg Community School Corporation students are scheduled to begin the 2020/2021 school year in less than three weeks.
Superintendent Tom Hunter reminds those interested that an in-depth plan for a return to school has been posted on the corporation's web site (www.greensburg.k12.in.us/g_c_s_back_to_school_roadmap); it calls for both teachers and students to return to their classrooms the morning of Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Even though that's the plan, Hunter said a 100 percent return isn't likely.
"The reality of it is that's probably not going to happen," he said. "We're probably going to have some kids for various reasons, including medical, that it may not be in their best interest to be back in a normal classroom setting."
For that reason, and because Hunter and others involved with planning the upcoming school year realize some parents have concerns about their children returning to school because of the pandemic, GCSC is also offering Pirates Online Academy. The Academy will provide an online version of school, offering a standards-based curriculum for all students.
"Our ultimate goal is to get things back to normal as much as possible," he said.
Online registration is already available on the corporation's web site (www.greensburg.k12.in.us/2020-2021_online_student_registration) for Kindergarten RoundUp, Pirate Preschool, and students attending any of the GCSC schools; visitors will also find a Pirate Online Academy application form there.
In addition, Greensburg Elementary is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Thursday, July 16) for in-person registration.
Hunter said steps have been taken and will continue to make local schools as COVID-free as possible.
"We're doing everything we can to make Greensburg schools a safe environment," he said. "I can't promise that no one is going to get sick. I can't promise how long we're going to be in session. I can tell you we're going to try to continue to provide the quality education that we always do in as safe an environment as possible."
Questions may be directed to the Greensburg Community School Corporation central office at (812) 663-4774, or call the main office at the school your child is attending.
