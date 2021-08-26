GREENSBURG - Students attending a Greensburg Community School - Greensburg Elementary, Greensburg Jr. High and Greensburg Community High School - will soon be back to learning from home according to a social media post from Wednesday, August 25.
The following was posted on the Greensburg Community Schools Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GreensburgCommunitySchools):
"Greensburg Schools will be converting to online instruction beginning on Aug. 30th through September 10th.
"We will return to in-person instruction on Monday Sept. 13th.
"Staff and student absenteeism continues to grow and we need this 14 day period to get everyone back in school. We are giving you this announcement now so that you can prepare for childcare. We know this a great community concern but we must do this for the safety of staff and students.
"Meal pickup will be available Tuesday and Thursdays at the back entrance of Greensburg Elementary. The food service department will send more information to you.
"Your child’s teacher will be in contact concerning school work. Please be patient and work with us. Any other pertinent information will be shared on our website and by your child’s building principal."
Early Thursday, August 26, the following was posted to the school corporation's Facebook page:
"Meals are available during online learning.
"If you would like to order meals for your students for the weeks of August 30th and September 6th, please visit the cafeteria page on your school’s website and click the link.
"Meals are for Greensburg Community Schools students grades K-12 only due to the National School Lunch Program."
