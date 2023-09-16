GREENSBURG – At this week’s Board of Education meeting for the Greensburg Community School Corporation (GCSC), a new diversion program for vaping devices was proposed and approved for trial at the high school.
GCS School Resource Officer (SRO) Jim Ponsler and Greensburg Community High School (GCHS) Assistant Principal Sonja Kolkmeier presented their case to the board. The current handbook guidelines around vapes allow SRO’s to write students a $141 ticket for each offense to be paid at the Decatur County Courthouse as well as a three-day school suspension for the first offense.
The second offense is a five-day suspension and a ticket with the third offense requiring an expulsion hearing.
This program will change the handbook to allow students to choose this deferment program and take an educational class at the cost of $75 if only the student attends and $25 if the student and a parent attend the class after being caught for minor possession. The goal is to educate both the students and parents as well as saving money for the families of students involved.
If they start the class and don’t finish, they fail and must pay the ticket fee as well. Additionally, students are required to pass the course or they must pay the ticket as well.
Students are eligible for this program once per school year with a maximum of two times for the duration of their high school career.
“This isn’t ‘everytime you’re caught you get to go to this class,’” Kolkmeier said. “That’s written into the bylaws of this program.”
Ponsler said he has up to a year to write a ticket. He currently has six students to whom he will offer this program.
“Anyone under the age of 21, there’s a statute just for possessing it,” Ponsler said. “They don’t have to be using it. They just have to be possessing it or the fluid or the cartridge.”
Ponsler collected 49 vapes last school year. The idea for the deferment program came from a national school conference Ponsler attended where Decatur Township Schools presented this program and its success in their own school.
The board voted in favor of amending the handbook to include this new program and pending its success, expect to adopt it at the junior high as well in the future.
