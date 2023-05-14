GREENSBURG - Greensburg Community Schools held the regular board of education meeting this week to offer updates and announcements before the June 3 graduation.
Superintendent Tom Hunter announced to the board that they will need to form a committee to present a slate of officers at the June board meeting for election. These officers will preside over the July board meeting.
The Greensburg Common Council will announce a replacement for board member Shannon McLeod whose appointment expires June 30.
A total of $4063.32 in donations were approved. The 2023-2024 Teacher Appreciation Grant policy was approved.
The Greensburg Pirates have a new varsity boys basketball coach and teacher. Shaun Busick was announced and introduced at the Tuesday meeting. He has experience as a reading specialist, English and Physical Education Teacher as well as a coach.
"I went into teaching so I could coach," Busick said. "And then when I started teaching, I fell in love with it. I want to continue for a long time and I'm very excited to be here in a corporation where I feel like I can live out my personal mission which is to help others be the best they can be."
With more than 30 years of coaching, Busick's accomplishments include nine conference championships, seven sectional championships, one semistate championship and a state runner-up finish. He has also coached at Argos, North Knox, Crown Point, Zionsville and Covington.
Greensburg Schools were recognized by Project Lead the Way as distinguished schools and as a distinguished school district. Greensburg is one of 17 school districts in the country to have this distinction.
Greensburg High School's graduation ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 3.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 13 at the Greensburg Central Office.
