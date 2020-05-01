Greensburg schools will start later on Fridays

GREENSBURG – Across Greensburg Community Schools web sites, visitors may see a letter from Superintendent Tom Hunter.
The letter is a reminder of a schedule change for next school year.
“I am communicating a change in our school hours for the 2020-2021 school year so that you can make needed adjustments,” Hunter said. “Each of our buildings (GES, GJHS, and GHS) will start school 30 minutes later every Friday. The only day of the week affected is Friday. This time is very important because it will be used by the staff for instructional improvement. It will allow them to collaborate in various teams to address curricular demands that require time to properly plan and implement.”
While students are currently being educated at home due to COVID-19 pandemic, at present, the school day at Greensburg Elementary School typically lasts from 8:10 a.m. until 2:50 p.m., the Greensburg Junior High School day runs from 7:40 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the school day at Greensburg High School runs from 7:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Fridays only, those start times will be delayed by 30 minutes.
“We hope that making you aware in advance will ease any stress caused by the late arrival,” Hunter said. “We take the loss of instructional time very seriously so we hope you understand how important this need for collaboration is for our educators. The start times will be communicated numerous times before the beginning of next school year.”
Greensburg Community Schools can be reached at 812-663-4774.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.