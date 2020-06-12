GREENSBURG - Due to the COVID-19 emergency, Thrive Alliance had to suspend its congregate meal sites until safe to resume again.
In the meantime, congregate meal participants were transitioned to home delivery through a variety of options.
In addition, Thrive Alliance staff recently offered home delivered hot meals to 82 residents of Historic Greensburg Square apartments and Grace Lutheran Community apartments. The meals were prepared by Catering by Karr and delivered by Thrive Alliance staff members.
Similar hot meal delivery is planned for the upcoming weeks –one way that Thrive Alliances is continuing to provide needed services despite the pandemic disruption.
