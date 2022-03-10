GREENSBURG - Decatur County resident Tim Howard recently visited the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter intent on meeting a young boxer but left with a mixed breed dog that had called the shelter home for several months.
Howard and his wife had lost all of their family pets over the course less than a year. Both were eager to get another dog, uncomfortable without one. The puppy they saw through the shelter's social media was not the match the Howards hoped it would be. Then they saw Finn in a dog run outside. Immediately drawn to the dog, the Howards asked to visit with him.
"I'm not one that can go through and see all those dogs, I want them all," Howard said. "So I just can't do that. I believe every dog we've ever gotten has been through fate."
Finn, now renamed Phinnegan (or Phinn), spent 115 days at the shelter before his adoption. Howard said the dog was a stray, but his training is impeccable and Howard attributes it wholly to the staff of the GDCAS. It was the affection and respect paid to shelter employees that especially drew Howard to Phinn.
Kennel Tech Kasey Cleland and Adysen Myer both worked with Phinn throughout his tenure at GDCAS. Both said, "Phinn was my boy," but they were happy to see him leave the shelter for his new home. Howard brought chicken nuggets for Phinn as a special homecoming meal.
"I think Phinn just got overlooked [before Howard]," Cleland said. "He doesn't command attention like a lot of dogs do. He wouldn't make a sound when people would walk in."
Within a couple of hours, Howard was calling Cleland and the shelter staff because something had gone awry. Upon his arrival home, Howard had taken Phinn out on a leash to show him around his new property. On the south side of the county, Phinn's new home was a rural one. Impressed with his behavior on a leash, Howard removed it to let the dog explore by his side, but then Phinn bumped into an object in the garage, got spooked and ran away.
"This dog had been in a safe, nice kennel for half a year and he's with me for an hour and I lose him," Howard said. "And that's not how I do things, so that's tough."
Howard fully blamed himself. He called the shelter before printing flyers and recruiting help in the search. Then the shelter staff came to his property to join in the search. Staff members Adysen Myer, Emily Harris, Alexis Vanderbur and Alex Hamer all came out to search for the dog they had come to know so well. He was not found.
"He (Howard) called us almost crying," Myer said. "He was beating himself up over it."
The next day, Phinn returned to Howard's residence. Howard is certain it was the scent of the staff members that brought him back since he did not know Howard or his property well.
"The fate of that boxer puppy being there caused us to go there," Howard said. "And fate caused us to see Phinn, and it was fate that brought him back to us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.