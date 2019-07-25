Greensburg students return to school next Thursday

GREENSBURG – Students within the Greensburg Community School Corporation will make their return to school next Thursday.
Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter and the entire district are prepared for another year.
“I hope students had a great summer,” Hunter said. “We anticipate everyone being back to school Aug. 1. Over the course of the summer, we didn’t have any major events except replacing the roof at the elementary school.”
While it’s mandatory to complete 180 school days, students will have the same variety of breaks throughout the year.
Fall break will be students’ first vacation of the year and will run from Oct. 7 until Oct. 11. Students will also have a Thanksgiving break from Nov. 27 until Nov. 29. Christmas break will run from Dec. 19 until Jan. 3. Spring break will run from March 9 until March 20. Spring break also holds potential school makeup days if needed the week of March 9.
The last day of the school year before summer break begins is May 28.
Students are also currently scheduled to be out of school Sept. 2 for Labor Day, Oct. 24 for parent-teacher conferences, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 17 for Presidents Day, April 10 for Good Friday and May 25 for Memorial Day.
Graduation is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 6 at the high school.
Summer school dates are expected to be announced at a later date.
As for school meal prices this year, lunch prices will be $2.65, breakfast will be $1.55, and milk prices will be 55 cents. Adult meal prices will be $3.60.
Reduced meal prices are the same as last year.
Greensburg schools remain below the state recommended price of $3 for a school lunch.
As previously reported by the Daily News, while current projections show the student population may be down by as many as 30 students, Hunter said there will still be approximately 2,050 students attending Greensburg schools this year.
“Everything is ready to go,” Hunter said. “I want to thank our faculty and staff for helping in preparations for the school year.”
At the final school board meeting of the summer in July, Hunter said his greatest words of wisdom to give to any student are to be there every day and do your best.
“If you do those two things, you’ll be successful,” Hunter said previously. “That’s true in school and in life. No matter what your career is, if you’re there every day and you work as hard as you can you’re going to be successful. I’ve never seen anyone who works hard who isn’t successful.”
For more information, Greensburg Community School Corporation can be reached at 812-663-4774.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com
