GREENSBURG – The city of Greensburg will receive $504,601.86 as part of the Community Crossings Initiative.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday that 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $99.2 million in state matching funds for local road projects the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
According to State Rep. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg), in Senate District 43, more than $4.2 million was granted to improve roads and bridges through the grant.
“I am pleased to see our area take advantage of such a great financial resource,” Perfect said. “I am confident these grants will have a positive impact on our communities, and I look forward to seeing improvements to our roads and bridges in the coming months.”
The following were grants awarded to counties and cities in Senate District 43:
• Aurora received $611,447.16
• Bartholomew County received $591,796
• Dearborn County received $999,884
• Elizabethtown received $118,730.12
• Greendale received $610,794.94
• Greensburg received $504,601.86
• Hope received $189,401.25
• Lawrenceburg received $556,834.67
• Westport received $107,175.75
Information from INDOT reports the Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $612 million in state matching funds for construction projects.
“High-quality local roads and bridges are an important part of our formula for attracting jobs, growing our economy, and building strong communities,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Our fully-funded Next Level Roads plan and record-breaking level of construction has gained Indiana national recognition for our approach to infrastructure, and Community Crossings takes that commitment to the local level all across the state.”
In order to qualify, local governments must provide local matching funds. That includes 50 percent for larger communities and 25 percent for smaller communities from funding sources approved for road and bridge construction.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will reach out to local city officials for comments, which will be featured in an update story.
