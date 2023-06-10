GREENSBURG – A Boil Water Advisory for municipal water users declared early Thursday morning was lifted shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.
Greensburg residents woke up Thursday morning and learned a Boil Water Advisory had been issued as the result of a broken water main on Broadway Street.
Many local restaurants and businesses were forced to temporarily close.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital, which maintains a three-day emergency water supply, wasn’t impacted, but local continuing care facilities had fire safety sprinkler systems that had to be drained, freezers full of ice had to be thrown out and other steps had to be taken to insure the safety of their residents.
Local bottled water sales went through the roof, according to multiple vendors.
Greensburg Water Superintendent Rick Denney and his staff went to work in the pre-dawn hours Thursday after learning that water was bubbling up in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.
After excavating the necessary soil around the suspected break, the line was shut down.
“Once the water supply was plugged, it was actually my crew making the repair,” Denney said.
According to Denney, when the overall pressure in the city’s water system drops below 20 PSI, an advisory must be announced through Decatur County Emergency Management. An advisory means that a contaminant may have been introduced into the system. A warning means that a containment has been introduced into the system and a Boil Water Order is declared.
“I knew there was no contaminant, but because we dropped below 20 PSI in some areas of the city we had to issue an advisory,” Denney said.
Denney said in his 28-year tenure at the Water Plant he has never seen an issue “that bad.” He said a typical broken main results from a crack around the pipe, breaking it into separate pieces. This particular instance was uncommon because the main split lengthwise.
“This kind of tells me that section of line is probably at the end of its life,” he said. “So I’ll have to put it into my capital improvement file and get that replaced in the near future.”
