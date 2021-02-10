EDINBURGH – On Tuesday (Feb. 9), U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) met with Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles to discuss the establishment of a Cybersecurity Training Center at Camp Atterbury and the Muscatatuck Urban Training Complex (MUTC) operated by the Indiana National Guard (INNG).
President Trump signed into law the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) conference report earlier this year, which included legislation authored by Representative Pence to authorize a National Guard cyber security training center pilot program that could build on the progress of the MUTC. The Indiana National Guard’s existing capabilities, programs and infrastructure - such as being home to the Department of Defense’s only live, full-scale cyber range - make the Hoosier state an ideal location for a Cybersecurity Training Center.
"Camp Atterbury and the Muscatatuck Urban Training Complex are critical components to our national security. The advanced capabilities located right here in Indiana provide our military and governmental agencies with the modern resources and tools needed to defend our nation and allies," Congressman Pence said. “Cybersecurity is the national security of the future and it is crucial our nation is prepared. I am proud to have this program signed into law by President Trump in the 2021 NDAA earlier this year, and look forward to getting critical funding across the finish line for Indiana’s National Guard. I appreciate Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles meeting with me to discuss the future of this program."
"The establishment of a Cybersecurity Training Center at Muscatatuck postures Indiana to build instruments of national power and maintain its critical role in our National Defense," Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Lyles said. "Last year we activated the 127th Cyber Protection Battalion, this year we continue with our investment through innovative cyber training as we navigate the 21st Century and this digital era."
"This significant investment by the Department of Defense aligns well with Indiana's ongoing workforce development efforts in cyberspace as well as our goal of tripling defense investment in the state by 2025. I want to thank Congressman Greg Pence for his leadership and relentless advocacy for this funding and to our great Indiana National Guard for the world-class training environment at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center," Governor Holcomb said.
Rep. Pence has been vocal in his support of CyberTropolis, touring the facility in his first term and successfully offering an amendment to include this key proposal in H.R. 6395 in July of 2020.
In addition, Rep. Pence urged Chairman Visclosky and Ranking Member Calvert of the Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense to fully fund the National Guard Regional Cyber Security Training Center Pilot Program to support the establishment of a Cybersecurity Training Center at the Indiana National Guard’s Atterbury-Muscatatuck complex. Rep. Pence has continued to prioritize the advancement MUTC’s cyber expertise and infrastructure throughout the federal appropriations process.
Congressman Pence represents Indiana’s 6th District. From Columbus, Indiana, Pence advocates for conservative Hoosier values as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.