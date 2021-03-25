INDIANAPOLIS – On April 12, 2020, the sad news of the passing of North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan was announced. Paul passed away from health conditions caused by COVID-19. This was a devastating loss to Paul’s family, community and his school family at North Central High School.
Paul was a standout athlete and leader at Rushville Consolidated High School, graduating in 1981. Paul went on to the University of Indianapolis, where he was an All-American lineback on the football team. He was inducted into the UIndy Hall of Fame in 2012.
Paul left a lasting impact on the North Central community where he was a friend, mentor, teacher and coach as a part of his many roles at North Central. He worked at North Central for more than three decades and to continue his legacy, the family started the Paul Loggan Foundation.
The foundation will continue to support North Central and give back to the student athletes and athletic department. One area the foundation will help is with athletic fees for students struggling to pay the fees.
“My dad put his life and soul into North Central High School student athletes and athletics, and we want to continue to support these student athletes through the foundation. As we all saw the impact he had on so many, we want to make sure his legacy is continued and never forgotten,” Michael Loggan, Paul’s oldest son, said.
The foundation and the Loggan family are inviting all to the Gridiron Gala on May 8.
“The Gridiron Gala will take place May 8, 2021 and we will all have a chance to celebrate my father and all he accomplished along with supporting North Central student athletes which brought him so much joy,” Michael added.
All proceeds of the gala will go to the Paul Loggan Foundation. The hope is that the gala will become an annual event. Cost is $50 and doors open at 7 p.m. at the Bullseye Event Center, 723 S. Capital Ave., Indianapolis.
Organizers said there will be a guest speaker to welcome those in attendance as well as food, drinks, a silent auction and a DJ for those wanting to have fun on the dance floor. Organizers ask those attending to bring their best Paul stories and to wear red, black or white (or all three), colors of the North Central Panthers.
For more details regarding the Gridiron Gala, please visit paullogganfoundation.org.
