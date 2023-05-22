GREENSBURG - South Decatur Senior Rylee Grimes has received the $500 Tree County Players Therese Zins' Memorial Scholarship.
Grimes loved participating in theatre at South Decatur, playing leads and bit parts for every show she had time for. She plans to attend Franklin College in the fall and is interested in continuing with theater.
Therese Zins served Tree County Players as a board member, a performer, and the director of 13 musicals. When Therese passed away in August 2020, TCP received 37 memorial donations.
The scholarship is managed by the Decatur County Community Foundation.
Therese's love of theater showed with a true spirit of volunteerism and her generous and unselfish gifts of time and talent. She touched many lives through TCP and inspired many to share their skills onstage and off.
TCP offers the Therese Zin's Memorial Scholarship to the applicant who demonstrates the greatest Excellence in Drama as determined by their scholarship committee. To qualify, applicants must reside in Decatur County and have participated in their high school drama program for at least a year.
Donations can be made to the Therese Zin's Memorial Scholarship Fund via the Community Foundation’s website at dccfound.org (click on the “Give Now” button), by calling 812-662-6364, or by stopping at the DCCF office at 101 E. Main Street, Ste. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.