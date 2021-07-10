GREENSBURG — Baker Howard remembers feeling pretty good five years ago after applying to West Point when the letter came in the mail.
The 2016 South Decatur graduate thought he did really well in the interview process, one of several steps to get into the United States Military Academy. He got a nomination, a requirement for all candidates, from Congressman Luke Messer.
However, Howard didn’t get accepted.
“A lot of things go through your mind at that point,” Howard said. “You can either be like, wow, I’m just not good enough and just accept it, or you can look at what you can improve on and move on from there.”
It didn’t take Howard long to pick the second option. He was determined to get into West Point, which includes a fully-funded college education. He examined his shortcomings, and standardized testing was his biggest weakness.
Five years later Howard can look at back at the trials and tribulations and know it was all worth it.
Howard graduated from West Point in May.
“It feels good, especially after this whole last year with Covid,” he said. “It was definitely just a weight off your shoulders. It took a lot of work, four years of grinding.”
Choosing this path
Howard’s affinity for West Point began in seventh grade. One of his peer helpers at South Decatur, Devin Hudson, had chosen to attend West Point when he was a senior. Howard remembered Hudson was recognized at the awards banquet at the end of the year, and a West Point liaison who said some words.
However, it wasn’t until the summer before Hudson’s senior year that he decided he wanted to go to West Point. Hudson and some of his West Point friends came to summer football workouts at South. Howard also took a trip to Washington D.C. that summer and visited war memorials.
“That really hit me hard,” Howard said.
He thought about what he wanted to do with his life. A three-sport athlete for the Cougars (football, basketball and baseball), Howard enjoyed being part of a team and like being a team captain.
“The Army is probably the best team in the world,” Howard said. “There’s really no other place that you can get that from, so it wasn’t that hard of a decision once I made up my mind to do it. The difficult part was getting in. I had to grind for that.”
Highlights
Howard attended a prep school in Texas to work on his standardized testing. He took the SAT and ACT each four times during his year there with about 40 other students who wanted to get into the Air Force, Navy or West Point.
“It was an awesome experience,” Howard said. “I’m glad I did that. It paid off in the end.”
His efforts were rewarded by getting into West Point, where he experienced many highlights.
His plebe (freshman) year, Jim Cramer came to West Point as part of a Veteran’s Day special. Howard got up and asked Cramer a question about the market for gold and silver.
His yuk (sophomore) year, Howard was selected to go to a New York Yankees playoff game against the Red Sox, and got to be on the field for the unfurling of the flag. He also got a signed ball from Yankees star Aaron Judge.
“While they were doing the lineup announcements I was out on the field and got to hear a full Yankee stadium just going crazy,” Howard said.
Another highlight came after his plebe year when he attended Air Assault School in Kentucky. It’s a 10-day course teaching how to jump out and repel from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.
“I didn’t really know I was afraid of heights until that course,” Howard said. “That was a lot of fun.”
Howard also got to study abroad for a semester, going to Japan in 2019. He went to Yokosuka, about an hour south of Tokyo, and spent five months there.
“That was one of the coolest things I got to do,” he said. “The Army sent me so I didn’t have to pay for it myself. I got to learn the language and meet a lot of really cool people over there and experience Tokyo, which is probably one of the coolest cities I’ve been to.”
Up next
Like every graduate of West Point, Howard gets 60 days of leave after graduation. He spent 10 days in Florida before coming home to spend time with his parents, Tim and Sharon, who live near Harris City.
Howard graduated as a second lieutenant. He reports July 20 to Fort Benning, Georgia for Armor Basic Officer Leader Course. It’s a three-month school where he’ll learn how to lead tank platoons in combat, including dealing with M1A1 Abrams, Strykers or the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
He might take some schools after that, and expects next May to head to Fort Riley, Kansas to be an armored platoon leader.
Message
Howard shared his story in hopes it might inspire others to follow their dreams. It won’t be easy, he said, but it’s very rewarding in the end.
“I would say to people who want to get into it, don’t be afraid,” Howard said. “I think anybody can do it. If you look at me, I definitely wasn’t the best at anything coming out of high school. But if you put your nose to the grindstone and get after it, you can definitely do it, you can thrive and just have a lot of fun with it. When you experience setbacks, don’t give up; keep going. Because I think everybody at some point experiences setbacks, but you’ve got to handle adversity well and build from it.”
