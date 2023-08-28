BATESVILLE – The Batesville Community School Corporation welcomed Austin Gross to their ranks this week as the school’s Lead Student Resource Officer (SRO).
Gross was approved by the BCSC board and sworn in at the Memorial Building by Batesville Police Chief Stan Holt.
Gross is a current member of the Greensburg Police Department. He’s served GPD for about 5 years and his total law enforcement career spans 9 years. Prior to his time with GPD, he worked with juveniles at a correctional facility in Muncie.
“That was how I shifted into wanting to work in the schools,” Gross said. “I just really enjoy working with kids. Part of my job on the GPD is that I am in charge of all of our training for the department and I’m also in charge of any new officer that we get.”
Gross’s wife is a 6th-grade Special Education teacher for BCSC as well as two other family members who work for the corporation. Gross went to school for education and decided to transfer into law enforcement, but never lost his desire to work with children or to teach others.
“What I really liked about the position is that as an administrator or director, it would be my job to train SRO’s,” Gross said. “For me, I train all of our department in active shooter response and close quarter combat. ... I think I can bring that to your SRO’s ... and I want to keep that training up.”
BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said the school has the capacity to hire two more positions through a school safety grant. He isn’t sure if both will be filled immediately, but hopes to fill at least one more SRO position in the near future.
