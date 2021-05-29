RUSHVILLE – Some area individuals are hoping to bring live theatre back to the city of Rushville.
Earlier this month, the Rushville Regional Theatre Group, tasked with that endeavor, held its introductory meeting at the Comfort Inn in Rushville. About 10 people were in attendance while Managing Director James Price, and Artistic Director James Cregar presented their ideas.
The hour-long meeting contained ideas on how to start up the theatre group, workshops for those looking to shape up their acting skills, the direction of where the group wants to go, what kind of productions they wanted to create, and events that are tailored to children and teens.
At the end of the presentation, Price and Cregar took questions from the audience. One person asked where they would get their money and Price mentioned that they plan on applying for various grants.
Another individual questioned where they would perform when the time come, to which a few ideas were tossed around including the Laughlin Auditorium.
When asked what the current goal of the start up theatre group is, Price responded, “Right now, we’re focused on getting the name out there, and inviting anyone who is interested in live theatre to volunteer.”
For more information, you can visit rushvilleregionaltheatre.com.
According to the website, the group’s mission is to “provide a community-based performing arts organization available to everyone. We want to encourage the members of the community to develop stronger personal and professional skills such as teamwork, responsibility, communication, and creativity through projects and performances held by the program.”
Price has been performing since he was a child. He loves theatre with a burning passion, and he wants to share it. He has been performing with Muncie Civic Theatre for the past four years.
Cregar has also performed with Muncie Civic Theatre for a couple years. On top of performing, Cregar is currently attending Ball State University, majoring in Theatre Education.
Information provided.
