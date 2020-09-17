BATESVILLE - The Tri-Force Mission Team, a group of high school students and adults from church parishes in Batesville, repairs homes for those in need throughout the United States.
“The Tri-Force Mission Team has been organizing mission trips for senior high students for 20 plus years,” Tri-Force Mission Team Coordinator Dave Meyer said. “My wife, Rose, and I worked with the person who was the youth coordinator at our church in 1998 to start this program after participating in mission trips sponsored by my employer, Wood-Mizer LLC.”
Meyer and his wife spent two weeks in Kolo, Poland converting an old Nazi headquarters building into a church, school and day care in 1996 during a company mission trip.
Rose went on a mission trip to the Ukraine a year later. She spent two weeks working at an orphanage 20 miles outside of Chernobyl.
“After these experiences, we both felt that the youth of our community, especially our own children, needed to see there is need right here in the U.S. and just how good they have it here in Batesville,” Meyer said.
Tri-Force Mission Team
The Tri-Force Misison Team embarked on its first mission trip in 1999 after teaming up with COAP (Christian Outreach for Appalachian People). That team consisted of 27 people, including Meyer and his wife, their two daughters and five-year-old son.
It typically handles home repair projects such as interior and exterior painting, dry-walling, roofing and building and repairing decks and wheelchair ramps.
“Our mission is to foster moral and ethical values in the youth of our community (our future leaders and workforce) through hands-on service projects for disadvantaged residents in communities across the country,” Meyer said. “In addition to building a stronger relationship with God, one of the goals of the Mission Team is to help develop the leadership skills of our youth. To that end, each teen also assists in planning various parts of the trip.”
This summer the Tri-Force Mission Team worked on 10 homes and built handicap ramps, stairs, handrails, a fence, a porch and entryway and cleaned out a garage. They also painted a house, porch and deck.
Participants work alongside members of other youth groups as work crews typically consist of a mix of teens and adults from various groups.
The team meets monthly to engage youth with hands-on team building exercises and to organize its service projects.
Its leadership is made up of Meyer, Parish Youth Coordinator Carrie Wesseler and parents and other adults who seek to provide community youth with opportunities to further develop relationships with God and to grow as individuals.
Work camp events are being planned for next year. The team is registered to attend a work camp in Grand Rapids, Michigan from July 11 to July 17.
“We have served in West Virginia four times, Ohio three times, Kentucky, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin twice, and Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Missouri once,” Meyer said. “Over the years, 326 people have participated in at least one of these trips and most have returned for at least a second trip. The 2021 trip will be the team's 23rd trip and I've been involved in organizing all of them.”
How to join the team
Tri-Force Mission Team registration is now open and is due in the St. Louis Church Parish Office in Batesville by Sunday, Sept. 27.
To be eligible to join the team, participants must be in 8th through 12th grade during the 2020/2021 school year and they must be an active member of St. Louis, St. Anthony, St. Nicholas, Holy Family parishes or another church in the Batesville area.
Meyer said it is key for participants to be an active member of their church. They should be attending as many of the monthly meetings as possible and participating in fundraisers and service projects as it is critical for team bonding.
Meyer spoke of the passion Tri-Force Mission Team participants have for helping others through team service projects.
“I've been doing this for a long time now and every year, the dedication and compassion the youth show for those in need amazes me,” Meyer said. “Regardless of the work being done, the weather conditions (especially the heat of summer), the long lines waiting to take a barely warm shower or the hours spent working on fundraisers, they don't complain. Their focus is always on how they're helping others. It's truly a blessing to be able to play a small role in the personal and spiritual growth of these outstanding young men and women.”
Comments from Tri-Force Mission Team participants
Adam Moster (5 year participant) - “I have always loved doing mission team. Right from the beginning, when I was still in middle school, I was moved by how much everybody cared and took the time to include everyone. I never felt left out or unwanted, and it brought a lot of joy to my life to be with such positive people. Beyond the incredible friendships, though, the service opportunity was life-changing. For a week you got to leave your home to travel to another community just to humbly serve. Seeing both the conditions of others less fortunate than I and the effect I could have on their life was so inspiring. I learned never to take for granted the things I had in this world, as I have been blessed with more than I could need. It also showed me the impact I could have on others' lives by just doing small things with great love."
Sophie Wesseler (5 year participant) - "There's nothing better than stepping back after the last day of work and looking at what you've accomplished. You step back and look at something that you never thought you could've done just 5 days before, and you got to do it for someone else."
Erin Batta (4 year participant) - " I chose to be part of the Tri-Force Mission Team because I love being able to do something to make people happy. I also thrive on being around other passionate Catholics."
Regina Gerstbauer (3 year participant) - "I chose to be a part of the mission team because of the community and friendships that are created there. Everyone on the team is family to me and I know that I can always have a good time when I am with them. The memories I have made there and will make there I know I will remember them forever."
Taylor Whitehead (2 year participant) - “You never know what kind of impact you can make by serving someone until you experience it first hand. This year, TriForce Mission team traveled a short trip to Hamilton, Ohio and the experience was nothing short of incredible. Serving this town, and serving specifically my resident, was a hard week of work that I will never forget. The joy on the faces of the residents when you get there Monday and their gratitude that they show on Friday is the reason I keep coming back for these trips. On top of that, being a part of the TriForce Mission team has taught me so many new things and has introduced me to so many new friends.”
Madison Rahschulte (first time participant) - "The bonds that I made on the Mission Trip were lifelong relationships. The people on the trip were the most caring and loving people who really wanted everyone to grow as a person and a leader. The experience was life changing."
Additional information
Meyer provided the following comment in regards to Tri-Force Mission Team funding:
“Not only do the youth give up a week of their summer break (and the adults a week of their hard earned vacation) to go on these trips, each participant must pay to participate. The cost is approximately $650 per person. This covers the $468 work camp fee, transportation costs, meals, our ½ day activity on Wednesday, a mission team t-shirt and incidental expenses.
"The majority of the work camp fee is used to purchase the materials and supplies we’ll use to perform the home repairs we’ll be doing. To help the participants pay for the trip, we do three primary fundraisers.
"The first is a Wreath and Poinsettia Sale in November. We also offer a variety of clothing items from our line of Faith Wear products during this sale.
"The second is a Soup and Sub Sale on Super Bowl weekend.
"The third is the Royal Ball, which is by far our most popular event. For this event, the team members dress up as Princes and Princesses and we sell tickets so the young children of the community can spend a couple hours dancing, singing, snacking and having their pictures taken with their favorite characters.
"The Batesville Knights of Columbus also hosts a chicken dinner fundraiser for the team in January. We do some of the planning for these fund-raisers during our monthly meetings too. Due to the growing number of participants, it is becoming more and more difficult to raise enough to fund the trip through fundraisers alone so we are always looking for sponsors. Due to the COVID pandemic, we don’t know how successful our planned fundraisers will be this year, or whether we’ll even be able to do them at all, so finding sponsors may be more important than ever this year.
"Anyone interested in making a donation to our team can contact me at triforcemissionteam@gmail.com.”
