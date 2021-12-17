FRANKLIN COUNTY – Sometimes the need to help others just hits you and you need to respond. That happened to Haley Lewis while she was shopping for Christmas gifts.
Lewis is an EMT for Franklin County EMS, and on a recent shopping trip she realized she had to do something to help those in western Kentucky hit by devastating tornadoes last week.
“I was walking around looking at everyone shopping, and it broke my heart. I was out worrying about Christmas presents when those in Kentucky are looking for their family members, pets and any belongings they may be able to find,” Lewis said.
Lewis left the store without making a purchase and headed home to talk with her husband.
“I told my husband, ‘I have to go,’” Lewis said.
Lewis called four of her friends that are also on the Franklin County EMS and told them she was going to Kentucky even if she had to go alone.
“With no notice at all, they dropped what they were doing and went with me to Mayfield, Kentucky,” Lewis said.
The group saw the destruction firsthand.
“The devastation was unimaginable. The things we saw while we were there was absolutely heartbreaking,” Lewis said.
The tornado that sliced through Kentucky, killing at least 77 and destroying thousands of homes and buildings, has been designated an EF4 by the National Weather Service. The storms that ripped through Kentucky had winds of up to 190 mph, according to NWS estimate.
“We spent our time walking from one property to the next, asking homeowners what we could do to help. We helped people pack what little they had left out of their houses with no roofs, missing walls, and worse,” Lewis said. “We volunteered at a local church where we spent the day packing boxes of food to pass out to the community. It was the most humbling experience I’ve ever had.”
These volunteers were not the only ones helping, neighbors were helping neighbors.
“The whole area was destroyed, and people had nothing left, but they were still going around and helping one another. I saw a lot of love and compassion. And in so many ways, I was blessed by being there,” Lewis added. “My hope is that everyone will pray for the people of Kentucky, and be extra thankful for the blessings we have”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.