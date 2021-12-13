RUSHVILLE — According to Carole Yeend, President of our local all volunteer 501©(3) The Open Resource is planning to expand the community services and activities in 2022.
Carole said, “In June of 2021, supported by a grant from the Rush County Community Foundation we initiated our Digital Navigator Project.”
Ron Shields, Digital Navigator Project Champion, said, “The project has provided more than 50 refurbished desktop, laptop, and tablets to area residents since June of this year. In addition, we have had classes such as working with Google Docs and Sheets, Understanding QR codes, Using the Google Chrome operating system, plus one on one support to individuals via our Digital Navigators.”
Carole noted, “We hope to be able to provide even more devices, classes, and events in 2022 with current and additional funding sources. To find out how The Open Resource is striving to promote digital inclusion stop by 103 North Main or check out our Facebook and website (TheOpenResource.org) pages.”
