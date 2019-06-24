RIPLEY COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will divert all I-74 eastbound traffic to Ind. 46 at exit 149 (Batesville) for guardrail repair work from approximately 7 to 11 p.m. today (Monday, June 24), weather permitting.
The seven-mile detour will allow drivers to return to I-74 eastbound at exit 156 (Ind. 101/Sunman/Milan).
Indiana State Police will be on site to assist with traffic. I-74 westbound will not be affected.
– Information provided by INDOT
