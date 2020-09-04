COLUMBUS - For the third consecutive year, the Bartholomew County Historical Society is excited to announce its Open Door Tour will be held Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We wanted to continue our annual fundraising event while honoring current protocols and restrictions. Touring gardens and outdoor spaces filled with history and heritage gives us the opportunity to ‘open some gates’ to visitors,” stated Diane Robbins, executive director. After much planning, The Open Door Tour: Opening Gates was conceived.
The self-guided tour will consist of six sites around the Columbus area.
Two gardens, one located at the Hamilton house and the other at the Miller house, were designed by Daniel Kiley. An American landscape architect in the modernist style, Kiley designed more than 1,000 projects including the Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis and the Art Institute of Chicago's South Garden. The unique geometric layout of allées, bosques, water, paths, orchards, and lawns characterize his designs. The Miller gardens are considered one of his most influential works. Additional sites include the Inn at Irwin Gardens, the Henry Breeding Farm, North Christian Church and the Columbus City Cemetery.
The Italianate gardens at the Inn at Irwin Gardens were begun in 1910 and finished in 1913 and were inspired by a garden excavated at Pompeii. A raised terrace links the house to the gardens. On the terrace, you will find quotations inscribed on the roof beams, seven stained glass motifs in the library windows, each representing a day of the week and four impish faces carved in limestone representing the seasons of the year—spring, summer, autumn and winter.
Over the past few years, the South Central Indiana Master Gardeners Association has created a collection of gardens at the Henry Breeding Farm. These include a formal herb garden and vegetable garden in addition to landscaping around the house. Visitors will be able to enjoy the rolling grounds of the farm as well as experience the workings of a Reeves steam engine. With more than 100 patents, the Reeves family’s inventions changed the way we live today. The vast Reeves collection comprises the largest collection owned by the Historical Society.
Visitors strolling the grounds of North Christian Church may find themselves feeling a bit more relaxed. Dan Kiley provided the landscape plan for Eero Saarinen’s last architectural work in Columbus – a Modernist, hexagonal church constructed between 1959 and 1964. The church is sited on a former cornfield, then on the outskirts of the city. Kiley’s concept controls the way in which the church is viewed by shaping the approach through a sequence of ordered outdoor rooms. A long curvilinear drive meanders through a copse of native hardwoods and a small meadow, terminating in parking lots screened by high evergreen hedges and trees. From the parking area, a pedestrian path shaded by maple trees aligns with the church’s main axis.
The Columbus City Cemetery is the resting place of many area residents. County historians will be stationed at specific gravesites to provide historical information about some notable families of Bartholomew County, including the Irwin obelisk, Crump family, Mooney/Long families, the Perry family and Cummins/Reeves families.
A limited number of tickets will be available and may be purchased beginning September 2 at the Historical Society Museum at 524 Third Street, Viewpoint Books, the Columbus Area Visitors Center, and on-line at www.bartholomewhistory.org. The cost is $25; guests 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult and are required to purchase a ticket. This is a walking tour with limitations on accessibility at most locations and masks are required.
“We are very grateful to the Newfields, Enkei America, North Christian Church, Inn at Irwin Gardens, South Central Indiana Master Gardeners and the City of Columbus for graciously opening their gates. Without their support, this event would not be possible,” said Robbins.
The mission of the Bartholomew County Historical Society is to discover, collect, preserve and share the history of Bartholomew County for the enrichment of present and future generations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.