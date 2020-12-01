RUSHVILLE - Due to the continuing pandemic, guidelines for spectators at Rushville Consolidated High School basketball games have been put in place to help keep all involved as safe as possible.
On Friday, the Lions host EIAC foe Connersville. The junior varsity game is set to tip at 6 p.m. with the varsity game following. The doors open at 5 p.m.
Admission is $5 with a ticket voucher. Students in grades K-2 are admitted free with a parent. RCHS all-sport passes will be honored at the game. EIAC passes will not be accepted at the gate.
Connersville will receive four vouchers per player, manager and coach. Lion players, managers and coaches will receive four vouchers per participant.
Masks will be required for entry and required for the duration of the ball game. The exception to this rule is when consuming food or beverage. Spectators are asked to social distance. Family units may sit together. Individuals noncompliant with wearing a mask and socially distancing will be asked to leave the gym.
Connersville fans are asked to enter Memorial Gym through Gate 1, which is located on the west side of the gym on Lions Path across from the football field.
The visitors may park in the west parking lot of the gym. Spartan fans who need handicap parking may park in the south parking lot and enter at Gate 3. Visitors will be asked to sit in sections designated for visiting fans.
