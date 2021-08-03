RUSHVILLE – As the new school year gets underway, Benjamin Rush Middle School has scheduled an open house for parents and students to take part.
The open house will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 12.
To make sure there is not too much congestion, BRMS is offering a virtual open house. This option will be emailed to the parents/guardians prior to the in-person open house. This option will help limit the number of individuals in the school building for the in-person option. After taking the virtual tour, if there is still a desire to visit in person to meet the BRMS teachers, all are invited to attend the event on Aug. 12.
The in-person open house will more structured than in year’s past. This year will be organized and visitors will not be able to float around the building picking which teachers to visit and when. There will be a bell schedule and parents/guardians and students will walk the student’s schedule. Each stop on the tour will last 10 minutes so the teachers can go over classroom procedures and expectations. Teachers will also be able to answer any questions visitors might have.
With the limited time in each classroom, if a question is not able to be asked, visitors can email the teacher for more information.
