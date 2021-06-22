RUSHVILLE – The annual livestock auction is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, in the Bunge Livestock Pavilion.
The auction draws the largest crowd of the 4-H events. Social distancing guidelines at the time of fair will dictate whether or not this event can be held in its normal format. Any changes in the auction format will be announced when available.
Guidelines
1. The purpose of the livestock auction is to reward exhibitors for their dedication and hard work put forth to their projects.
2. The sale is for Rush County 4-H members. Participants are allowed to sell one animal of any species unless they are awarded multiple Grand Champions. Only then are they allowed to sell more than one animal.
3. Only the Grand Champions of each species will be exhibited during the auction. The Reserve Grand Champion may be exhibited only if the Grand Champion elects not to exhibit. All other exhibitors will go through the auction without their animal. Dairy Milk will continue selling the gallon of milk.
4. There will be a $5.00 entry fee per 4-H’er. All fees will be collected at auction sign-ups during show entry.
5. Sale order will be by species, Grand Champions first, then 10yr. Members of that species, followed by all other participants by drawing numbers during auction sign-ups. Species will rotate first to last yearly based on alphabetical order.
6. All participants must declare the specific animal that will be “auctioned”. Any 4-H animal that is auctioned is NOT for exhibit at any other 4-H show, including the Indiana State Fair.
7. If possible the 4-H program will arrange a market for “out” hogs; however, all youth should be prepared to make other arrangements if needed. A cattle, sheep and goat market will be determined on a needed basis by their species Superintendent and committee.
8. Minimum weight for “out” animal markets is as follows:
- Cattle: 1000 lbs.
- Market Lambs: 85 lbs.
- Hogs: 230 lbs.
9. All antibiotic withdrawals MUST be observed on any animals going through the auction or sold as an “out” animal. Animals may be rejected for sale if this is not observed or any other industry standard is not followed, i.e. minimum of ½” of hair on swine.
10. Any question concerning the auction not covered within the above rules will be resolved by the Superintendent and their committee.
