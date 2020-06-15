RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Commissioners adopted guidelines for the opening of the Rush County Courthouse. The reopening to the public has been pushed back to 8 a.m. Monday, June 22, due to construction on the roof and some safety measures that are being put in place.
Individuals can still conduct business at the courthouse with an appointment or by phone or email. The guidelines listed below are supplemental to existing policies and ordinances in place.
Guidelines
- Face coverings are required in all public areas, which includes hallways and restrooms.
- Individuals visiting the courthouse must check in at the desk on the first floor to undergo health assessment as outlined by Governor Holcomb. If the person indicates he or she may have any symptoms related to COVID-19, that person may be denied entry into the courthouse and be requested to conduct their business by telephone or by other electronic means. The person entering the courthouse will identify themselves and indicate to which office they are visiting.
- Members of the public entering the courthouse will not be permitted behind the counter in any office. The exception is researchers for abstractors and title companies and researchers for genealogists. They may go behind the counters in offices with permission from those working in the office.
- The number of people in the elevator shall not exceed two (2) at any time.
- Public water fountains will be turned off.
- Members of the public should bring their own writing instruments if they are entering an office or are in the courthouse for any business for which they will need to sign a document.
- Members of the public should frequently wash their hands or use hand sanitizer to clean their hands.
- Only government meetings shall occur in the courthouse. No public meetings are permitted.
- Persons who are appearing for court should consult with their attorneys for procedures or should consult the Rush County Courts Policy for Resuming Court Operations.
