GREENSBURG – Decatur County livestock producer and businessman Steve Gunn was awarded the Robert C. Peterson Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indiana Beef Cattle Association earlier this year at the Sheraton Inn at Keystone at the Crossing in Indianapolis.
Surrounded by family and friends, Gunn gladly accepted an award that Indiana cattle farmers respect and cherish.
Gunn’s family and friends have made “beef cattle” a way of life, and Gunn himself, along with wife Janet, personify that lifestyle.
When you meet him, you realize his success has not changed his inherent persona as someone who believes in hard work and honest dealings.
Along with Janet, his wife of 50 years, Gunn has used those beliefs to carve out of the Indiana countryside a life that embodies those values.
Born in New Palestine, Indiana to a cattle farming family, Steve learned to love the industry and decided to attend Purdue University after high school for a Bachelor Degree in Animal Sciences. It was after that when he decided to take Janet (nee Stewart) as his wife.
He’d met Janet in high school through 4-H and dated her through high school and college. They were married when Steve was a senior at Purdue.
“We were at the State Fair, and I saw this nice looking person walking up and down the show aisles and thought I wanted to get to know her,” Gunn said.
While riding in Steve’s car, he asked Janet for a piece of gum out of the glove compartment. An engagement ring was hidden in the chewing gum box.
Janet’s family was involved in farming, and the Stewarts asked Gunn to come to Decatur County and farm with them, which he did.
Gunn learned the ropes of the industry while he and Janet reared a family.
Currently, his family farm has more than 250 Angus cows.
“I was very fortunate to win the award,” Gunn said. “Especially since it’s an old-timers’ award. You have to be in the industry for quite a while to get it. Very few who’ve won the award are less than 65.”
Something you learn quickly when you meet Steve and Janet Gunn is that he’s a bit of a jokester, and the couple is well matched. He uses his sense of humor to charm his friends and family, and Janet, who received her nursing degree from Purdue, keeps him in check.
During his farming career, Gunn has been instrumental in shaping the beef cattle industry by serving as president for the Indiana Beef Cattle Association.
The Indiana Beef Cattle Association, headquartered in Indianapolis, is a group of cattlemen who promote beef in Indiana and lobby for the industry in government. The organization’s mission is to build a better beef business in the state, and their vision statement describes them as “an organization that enhances all aspects of the Indiana beef industry and makes beef the protein of choice.”
As Indiana’s principal organization representing Hoosier beef producers since 1975, the IBCA advances the values of Indiana beef cattle farmers and maintains a relationship with state legislators and regulators.
Recognizing “the importance of educating cattle producers on ways to increase profit opportunities as well as serving to protect their future”, the ICBA raises awareness ”by telling the true story of the industry to the uninformed.”
A portion of membership dues are used to educate and inform all Indiana residents whether they are cattle producers, consumers or our political leaders.
Another portion is used to support youth through scholarships provided by the IBCA.
When asked for the secret to his success, Gunn’s sense of humor kicks in and his responses are candid.
“Be willing to put time in and treat others like you want to be treated,” he said. “Showing up for meetings and going the extra mile are important too. Coming up with ideas and following through with those ideas is also important, and getting other people to understand those ideas and follow through to completion are most important.”
Janet is quick to elaborate by saying, “I think one of his other strengths is his ability to gather and work with a team”
Gunn admits that he passes on a lot of compliments, saying hello to folks he passes daily. He uses his sense of humor to work with people.
He also said Janet is one of the keys to his success, although the two of them each has their own interests and sometimes venture off in different directions.
“His idea of a great day is one spent recreational plowing,” she said.
“That’s when I don’t have to worry about anyone else and I can go out and run a tractor. If I break it, I can fix it. I can suit myself without having to please anyone else,” he said.
